FCT UBED staff, Dr Onah gets Merit time Award

By Usman Shuaibu

A staff with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Universal Basic Education Board (UBED), Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim has been conferred with outstanding Administration and Humanitarian Person of Repute 2020/2021 order of merit award by the management of Merit Time International Magazine.

Also, Dr Hippolytus Chikwado Onah was decorated with Merit Time International Achievers’ Award among other personalities.

The awards ceremony took place at Nigerian National Merit House, Maitama, Abuja on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chairman of the occasion, Dr Oyaide urged the awardees to assist the authority of Mingle Brands Media limited, the Publishers of Merit Time International Magazine with the resources, so as to carry out their humanitarian work in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Oyaide said: “I am deeply convinced by the great work of leadership and humanitarian services Merit Time International is doing in Africa by encouraging good governance and performance of individuals that are hardly noticed by government and the International Community”.