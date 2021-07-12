FCT: South East unveils Gwagwalada APC flag bearer

By Usman Shuaibu

On the 10th of July, 2021 being Saturday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) South East in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has unveiled the Chairmanship Candidate of APC in the area, Hon. Abubakar Jibrin Giri alongside the ten councillorship candidates of the party.

In an interview with newsmen at the occasion, Giri expressed joy for what the APC South East had done to him and other party candidates in terms of unveiling them for the 2022 Area Council election.

He said the APC South East would not regret for the reception organized for him, pointing out that Igbos and other tribes would be taken along in the affairs of things in 2022.

He urged the people of Gwagwalada and its environs to vote for the APC candidates during the forthcoming election in the Area council.

He therefore, advised the residents of Gwagwalada to remain calm, and urged them to be peace-loving in the area.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the South East APC in Gwagwalada, Mr M.O. Orji gave kudos to the Honourable Abubakar Jibrin Giri for maintaining peaceful co-existence among the Igbos in Gwagwalada and its environs during the first tenure of his administration as the Area Council Chairman.

Orji assured the Gwagwalada APC flag bearer that the Igbos are ready to vote for him as the next Council Chairman come 2022 election as well as other candidates.

His words: “The society of people you see this afternoon around you represent a cross-section of South East APC in Gwagwalada, friends, and well-wishers. We are comfortable with your wealth of experience, integrity, liberality and capability to lead have never being in doubt.

“Today, we recall with pride and thanks, some of your most valuable contributions to our great party is a living testimony, thank God that in your aplomb you remain a kind of person who usually take into cognizance the idea of team work and believe in giving honour to who it is due”.

The APC South East Chairman, however, promised that the Igbos would continue to support the candidature of the Gwagwalada APC flag bearer, calling on the Chairmanship candidate to consider the Igbos during the political appointments when he wins the election in 2022.

On his part, the chairman at the occasion, Hon, Zakari Angulu Dobi, thanked the Igbos for the reception, urging them to vote for APC candidates in 2022.

During the occasion, a lecturer at the University of Abuja, Prof. Uwakkwe Abugu spoke on “The Contributions of Ndigbo in Nigeria Politics”, while the former secretary of Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Usman Yahaya spoke on “The Role of Ndigbo in the Development of Nigeria, Gwagwalada as a case study”.