FCT: Rural women to get 6,000 cooking gas cylinders

By Usman Shuaibu

The Director in charge of Gender at the FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hart Agnes, has disclosed that six thousand cylinders would be distributed to the rural women across the six area councils in the Territory.

Agnes, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen during the flag-off of the National cooking gas project/tree planting exercise by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen in Gwagwalada.

She said the cooking gas cylinders would be distributed to the rural women free of charge, urging the women not to sell the cylinders.

Her words: “We have six thousand cylinders to be distributed to women in the FCT to reduce the use of firewood, in fact, we do not want women to use firewood to cook all the times that is why we are here”

She, however, said she would work alongside the committee to make sure that the cylinders were distributed to women at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha Danze, commended the women affairs minister, Dame Pauline Tallen for what she was doing for the women in the country.

