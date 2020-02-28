FCT: Principal appeals for teaching staff

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The principal of Government Secondary School Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Kreki Francis Bitrus, has appealed to the FCT Secondary Education Board to deem it necessary to provide teaching staff in some subjects in order to enhance learning.

He also urged the FCT Secondary Education Board to construct a concrete perimeter fence around the female students’ hostels to arrest the security situation there.

Bitrus who made the appeal while reading his speech at the 24th inter-house sports competition of the school, held on Thursday, further charged the FCT Administration to provide electricity supply in order to put to rest the problem of epileptic power supply facing the school.

He then pleaded with the FCT Administration to provide pipe borne water to boost potable drinking water in the school, pointing out that boreholes were only source of water supply.

He, therefore, expressed with dismay the manner at which the school’s perimeter fence was destroyed by herdsmen for the purpose of cattle grazing in the school environment, and called on the FCT Administration to do something about it.

The principal, however, requested the FCT Administration to employ more security men and cooks in the school, urging the FCT Administration also to do something about the landscaping of the school compound as the erosion had become a threat to the school.

In an interview at the occasion, the Secretary/Director at the FCT Secondary Education Board, Mrs Nanre Emeje said the plans are underway to provide manpower to some schools in the territory by the FCT Administration.

Emeje commended the leadership of PTA in Government Secondary School Gwagwalada for purchasing a bus in the school for the use of the students.

At the end of sports competition, Katampe House took the 1st position, Lower Usman House maintained the 2nd position and the 3rd position went to Zuma House.