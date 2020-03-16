FCT: Police, vigilante group nab 46 suspected cultists

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Forty-six suspected cultists have been apprehended by the policemen alongside the vigilante group in Gwako community in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Gwagwalada Police Divisional Headquarters, CSP Wilson Dankwano, who disclosed this to our correspondent, said the suspected cultists were nabbed aroung 4.am in the bush at Gwako community yesterday.

He revealed that the two local made pistols were recovered from the cultists.

He said the gangsters comprised of kidnappers and armed robbers who were carrying out nefarious activities in the community.

Some of the residents, who spoke with our reporter at the Gwagwalada police division, alleged that some of the cultists were students of the University of Abuja.