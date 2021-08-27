FCT Police nabs suspected armed robbers, fraudster

By Stanley Onyekwere

The FCT Police Command has arrested one Ahmed Adamu 25years, Silverkest Prince a.k.a Poto 23years Musa Ibrahim AKA IBB and Musbahu Ahmed 29years all male, suspected to be armed robbers operating along Mabushi axis of the Territory.

Also, the Police said exhibits recovered from the suspects are: (1) Samsung Mobile phone and its simcard, which was released to the victim on bond.

A statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, Asp Yusuf Mariam, yesterday revealed that the suspects confessed to being members of an armed robbery syndicate who specialised in snatching bags and mobile phones, and using simcards to rob victims of their money via their bank accounts.

It added that the suspects were arrested 17th August, 2021, by eagle-eyed operatives of Mabushi Division who acted on credible information.

According to the statement, effort is in place to arrest fleeing members of the syndicate.

In a related development, one Ogoh Sunday ‘m’ 29years was arrested by detectives from Mabushi Division on Thursday, 19th August, 2021 for allegedly being in possession of multiple ATM cards.

According to the Police, the suspected fraudster confessed the ATM cards were obtained under false pretence from the owners.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspect used the same ATM Card to defraud POS vendors during POS transactions. Exhibits recovered from him includes eleven(11) different ATM cards belonging to different banks.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations”, the statement added.