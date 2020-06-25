FCT Police Commissioner inaugurates CPAC for Wuse division, urges all hands to be on desk

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma on Thursday inaugurated the Community Policing Advisory Committee, CPAC, for Wuse division, with an appeal for all hands to be on deck with a view to ensuring positive results.

Mr Corona categorically reminded members of the committee that the task ahead of them is a serious one.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, who was represented by the Area Commander, Metro, ACP Nurudeen Sabo, expressed the firm confidence that the committee will succeed in its assignment, judging from the calibre of its membership.

The Commissioner explained that the involvement of the area command and divisions in the committee is based on understanding the significance of grass root policing in bringing criminality and public disorder to its knees.

In the words of Ciroma, “Without mincing words, I have to state categorically that the task ahead of the committee is a serious one and all hands must be on desk to ensure positive results.

“However, looking at the calibre of the membership, it always gives me more confidence and joy. As the saying goes, whom the crown fits wears the crown.

” While appreciating your courage and sacrifice for accepting this great task, I wish you God’s guidance and protection in the cause of discharging your duty”, he said.

Responding on behalf of other members after the inauguration, Rev (Dr) Monday Aluola stressed that security is everybody’s business and that as stakeholders in the new Nigeria project, “we must all work in synergy to ensure that community policing sees not only the light of the day, but becomes a success story”.

Aluola thanked all stakeholders for lending their voices to the need for community policing and ensuring that the committee sees the light of the day.

