FCT: Oba Salau crowns iyalode of Yoruba

By Usman Shuaibu

The paramount chief of Yoruba Community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oba (Dr) Olusegun Salau, has crowned Mrs. Oluwatoyin Badmus as Iyalode (women leader) of Yoruba in Abuja.

Salaum, who performed the coronation ceremony at the premises of his house in Kado, Life Camp, FCT, Abuja on Sunday.

While presenting his address at the occasion, he urged Iyalode to be a good ambassador of Yoruba tribe and beyond in the FCT.

His words: “As a human being who will occupy this amiable position of Iyalode of FCT, you must encounter temptations and challenges in some areas, especially in decision making. I advise that you should always recourse to your wisdom, character and good conscience”.

He charged the Iyalode not to allow anybody to lure her into acts capable of tarnishing the image of Yoruba speaking tribe in Abuja and Nigeria at large, saying that Iyalode title is like gold.

He called on the Obas of Yoruba, chiefs and other Yoruba women leaders (Iyalode) in the FCT to always cooperate with the newly turbaned Iyalode of Abuja.

Also speaking, the Otunba of Yoruba community in the FCT, Dr Wasiu Tunwase, said that Iyalode deserved the title due to her contributions in the society.

He recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Iyalode had provided a lot of relief materials to the less privileged ones across the six area councils.

He advised the Iyalode to continue doing good to the people, saying that it is only God that can reward her.

Otunba used the occasion to appeal to the entire Yorubas to tolerate one another at all times, and warned them against violence.

On his part, the chairman of Yoruba Muslim Community in Zuba, Alhaji Mufutau O. Suleiman, noted that chieftaincy title conferred on Iyalodde would bring progress to Yoruba community in Abuja and the country at large.

He said: “I am very excited to be among the people who witnessed the coronation of Iyalode today in Abuja.”

Suleiman, who is also the Vice Chairman of APC in Gwagwalada, commended the Obas of Yoruba for the honor done to Iyalode.

In an interview, the Iyalode of Abuja said she would always gear towards the victory of Yoruba race in the FCT, saying that she would carry the everybody along in the “affairs of things”.

