FCT NUT chairman gets service award

By Usman Shuaibu

The Chairman of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Comrade Stephen Knabayi has been honoured with a meritorious award by the management of the National Chronicle Magazine in Abuja.

The meritorious service award was conferred on the FCT NUT Chairman alongside the other dignitaries. The award ceremony was attended by the important dignitaries including the wife of the NUT Chairman, Mrs. Christiana Knabayi.

Performing the awards ceremony, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the National Chronicle Magazine, Dr. Godwin Nyite, said the meritorious awards were bestowed on the personalities based on their outstanding performance.

He said he would continue to honour those who deserved awards in the society, and urged the awardees to contribute their quota to the society positively.

