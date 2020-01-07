FCT ministers urged to reposition trailers’ park

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The chairman of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello as well as the FCT Minister of State, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu to as a matter of urgency provide a permanent park for the trailers in the area in order to avoid accident along Abuja-Lokoja express road.

He said if the trailers park is repositioned, it would reduce the risk that drivers may face when parking their vehicles in the area.

Abubakar who made the appeal in an interview with our correspondent in Gwagwalada on Monday, calling on both the minister of FCT and state to provide comprehensive and viable policies for the transporters in the territory.

He also pleaded with the ministers to provide vehicles for the transport unions in the FCT to arrest the problems of transportation facing the residents.

He further charged the ministers to deem it necessary to liaise with the transport unions to bring all the users of the road-side motor parks to the main park, urging the passengers to always board the vehicles at the motor parks.

The Gwagwalada RTEAN chairman, however, advised the drivers of the association to always obey the traffic rules and regulations, and urged them to get their driving particulars intact or completed.