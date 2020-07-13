FCT Minister tasks health workers on synergy against COVID-19

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has enjoined all health professionals to collaborate and work with each other to defeat the coronavirus otherwise known as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister said this when a delegation from the FCT branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) paid a courtesy visit to the FCTA in Area 11.

Bello acknowledged and commended the good works of all the health workers in the FCT especially for their efforts at combating the Coronavirus.

He however reminded them that the attainment of success against the disease is dependent on the various health professionals working together in synergy.

The FCT Minister added that the successes recorded in the FCT were hinged on the collaborative efforts of the various health professionals working closely and collaborating with each other.

He therefore urged them to continue to function as a unified team in the fight against COVID-19.

He also pledged that the FCT Administration will continue to partner with the PSN in its activities as a large number of its members are staff of the FCTA who are also involved in the fight against the Coronavirus.

On the issue of drug abuse in the society, Bello urged the PSN to forge a robust relationship with the National Drug Law enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and work out a strategy that will ensure the active participation of members of the PSN in the fight against drug abuse in the communities.

Earlier in his submission to the FCT Minister, the Chairman of the FCT branch of the PSN and leader of the visiting delegation, Pharmacist Jelili Adewale Kilani commended the FCT Administration for the support it has always rendered to the Association and sought for areas of collaboration between the PSN and the FCTA.

To support the FCTA’s COVID-19 fight, the PSN during the visit also made donations of PPEs, First Aid materials and hand hygiene products produced by it.

Also at the meeting were the Chief of staff to the Hon Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Borno, the Acting Gm of the FCTA Hospital Management Board, Dr Francis Alu, the Director of the Department of Human Resources Management Alh. Mohammed Bashir mni and other senior members of staff of the FCTA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...