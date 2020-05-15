FCT: LG chair wants FG’s assistance on ecological disasters

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Executive Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, has appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of the area council to cushion the effect of ecological disasters such as erosion and flood in Kuje communities.

Sabo made the appeal while presenting his welcome address at the flag-off ceremony for the distribution of food items to the parents of children under the National School Feeding Programme by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disasters Management, Hajiya Safiya Umar Faruk on Thursday in Kuje.

He said: “Kuje Area Council is delighted to have you and for choosing her amongst the six area councils in the FCT to flag-off this life impacting federal Government programme, knowing full well the challenging times we are in today”.

He explained that barley two months ago, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disasters Management as a part of its conditional Cash Transfer programme had disbursed stipends to the poor and vulnerable households in Kuje.

The chairman commended the Federal Government for what was doing through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the FCT Administration, saying that his administration had provided learning and instructional materials for primary school teachers as well as pupils in the area.

Sabo, however, informed the gathering that the administration had organized a sensitisation programme on Girl Child Education to boost the education at the grassroots level.

In his goodwill message, the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Jibril Tanko thanked the Federal Government for flagging-off the National School Feeding Programme in Kuje.

