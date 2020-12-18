FCT: Kwali Area Council Chief Whip, others honoured

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Executives, is a platform set up in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to award those who have been contributing to the development of their communities, especially the elected politicians. Of recent the platform bestowed meritorious service award on the Chief Whip of Kwali, Hon. Samuel Timothy as well as the Senior Special Adviser to the Chairman on Agriculture, Hon. Simon Zhokwo among other personalities.

The award night focused on the best councilor of the year, the second best councilor of the year and the third best of the year respectively.

In an interview at the occasion, the co-ordinator of the Executives, Hon. Ibrahim Anayinu Omega, who also the Special Adviser to the Chairman on Humanitarian Affairs, said the awards were conferred on the three Councillors based on their achievements at their respective communities.

He said the platform would continue to honour the elected councilors as well as the political appointees who had performed credibly in the society.

Omega used award ceremony to call on the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya as well as the political office holders to always focus on the development of the Area Council.

The award ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the legislative arm of the Area Council, Hon. Daniel Nuhu Kwali and the wife of the Chairman, Mrs Patience Danladi Chiya among other dignitaries.

