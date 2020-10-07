FCT: Kuje gets new LEA Secretary

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Executive Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo on Tuesday swore- in the newly appointed Education Secretary of the Local Education Authority (LEA) Kuje, Mr. Yunusa Zakara.

Sabo said: “The appointment of the present Education Secretary is the handiwork of an eleven man committee of technocrats and politicians that were inaugurated on the 12th of June, 2020 with the mandate of nominating a credible and competent Education Secretary for Kuje Area Council”.

He said he would give the necessary support to the Education secretary for the sake of educational development in Kuje.

His words: “We cannot toy with the future of our children because we are where we are today as a result of functional educational system”.

He warned the LEA Secretary against recklessness and maladministration, saying that the current administration of the Area Council would give the secretary free hands to operate.

According to the chairman, we have indeed set up a mechanism in place to restructure and reposition the administrative structure and educational management of LEA.

“I am putting it to you and to every other person that cares to know that your appointment as the Education Secretary of Kuje LEA is purely on merit and based on the recommendation of the selection committee”, the Chairman said.

He noted that the new LEA Secretary was appointed to serve the people, urging the scribe to shun egotism and self-aggrandizement.

The Kuje council boss, however, advised the Education Secretary to govern by the ethics of the profession as well as in accordance with the provision of the Public Service Rule (PSR).

Responding, the Education Secretary of Kuje, Mr. Yunusa Zakara said, he would remain committed to the Educational uplifftment of Kuje LEA.

The Education Secretary said he would work hand in hand with the administration of the Area Council to move the educational sector to the next level.

The new Education Secretary succeeded Comrade Bulus Danladi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...