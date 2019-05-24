FCT: Kuje Council chairman pledges to focus on developmental projects

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Executive Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Hon. Abdulahi Suleiman Sabo, has promised to take the residents of the Area Council along in the scheme of things.

Sabo, who made the pledge in an interview with newsmen during the occasion of the handing over notes/inauguration of the elected Councillors in the area, saying that his administration would focus on the developmental projects in the area.

“By the grace of God, the Kuje people will not regret by giving us their mandate”, he said.

While responding to the handing over notes being presented by the Head of Administration of the Council, Mr. Daniel Ayuba, the chairman said the handing over notes would be studied carefully.

Sabo, therefore, warned the staff against lateness to the office as well as absenteeism, saying that hard working staff would be rewarded.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Administration of the Council, Mr. Daniel Ayuba, assured the council chairman that the staff would cooperate with him to actualize his dreams for the council.

He also pointed out that the staff of the council are ready to share the vision the chairman has for the Area Council.

“Honourable chairman, we will stand by you to provide the dividends of democracy for the people of Kuje Area Council”, Ayuba said.