FCT: Kidnappers abduct 2 farmers in Dobi community

By Usman Shuaibu

Unknown kidnappers yesterday abducted two farmers, Mr Mohammed Mishebwa and Mr Yunusa Mishebwa at Dakko village in Dobi ward, Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory.

A source revealed that the two farmers were kidnapped when they were coming back from the farm in the morning.

An impeccable source also revealed that the two abducted farmers are the brothers of Zakari Mishebwa family in Dobi ward.

It was gathered that the kidnappers have demandedfor N10 million ransom before the farmers would regain their freedom.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Gwagwalada Divisional Police Headquarters, Mr Wilson Dankwabo, said the investigation is in top gear to bring the perpetrators to book.