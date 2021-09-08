FCT: Joint professionals releases 21 inmates

By Usman Shuaibu

The president of the Joint Professional Training Support (JPTS) and the Global Wealth System (GWS), Dr Chris Imumolen, has released twenty-one prisoners from Nigerian Correctional Centres.

The president disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on the occasion of releasing and rehabilitation of prisoners which took place in Gwagwalada on Monday.

Imumolen, who was represented by Pastor Gift Adaeze, said he would continue to release the people from Nigerian Correctional Centres who had committed minor offences.

He advised the released inmates to be good diplomats of Nigeria in anywhere they found themselves, and urged them to be a change agent of the society.

He revealed that the prisoners would be given scholarship to go to schools, adding that the prisoners would be engaged in the skills acquisition programme in order to be self –reliant in the society.

Imumolen, however, called on the highly placed individuals to always assist the less privileged ones in the society in terms of putting smiles on their faces financially.

Some of the inmates interviewed at the occasion were David Danjuma, Abdullahi Isah, Bello Yusufu and Abdulrahaman Mohammed, expressed happiness as they were released from correctional centres and promised not to go back to any act of criminality again.