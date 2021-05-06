FCT: Gwagwalada PDP candidate promises to take everybody along

By Usman Shuaibu

The Chairmanship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for 2022 in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon Rabiu Adamu Saba, has promised to carry everybody along irrespective of the party’s affiliation.

Saba stated this while speaking to newsmen after he won the Party Primaries election on Thursday in Gwagwalada.

He called on the PDP supporters/members to deem it necessary to work for the progress of the party in 2022 election in the area.

He appealed to the aggrieved members of the party to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

The Gwagwalada PDP Chairmanship Candidate, however, said if he wins the 2022 Chairmanship election, he would focus on the People’s oriented programmes in the area.

Also speaking, the state PDP Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Baba, advised the entire members of the party to co-operate with PDP candidate for the overall development of the party.

Declaring the election result, the Secretary of the Electoral Committee, Mr Dalhatu Ezekiel, described the conduct of the election as free and fair election.

Meanwhile, Hon. Rabiu Adamu Saba scored 218 votes to defeat Hon. Mustapha Yohanna who has 12 votes.