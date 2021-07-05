FCT: Gwagwalada Chair charges contractors on completion of projects

By Usman Shuaibu

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council in the FCT, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Danze, has charged the Area Council Contractors to deem it necessary to complete the ongoing projects for the benefit of the people in the area.

Mustapha Danze gave the charge during a meeting with the contractors in Gwagwalada, saying that he was ready to make the funds available for the completion of the projects.

“Go back to sites and ensure the completion of the projects for the overall development of the Area Council” the chairman said.

The meeting received the presence of Head of Administration, Head of Department of works and the acting council treasurer among other senior staff.

In another development, the Gwagwalada Council boss had met with the security agencies of the Area Council for the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens in the area.

Similarly, the council Chairman had hosted the officials of the FCT Health Insurance

Scheme in the Area Council.

Danze said the administration of the council would collaborate with the officials of the scheme for the wellbeing of the staff.

The Gwagwalada Council Landlord, however, called for the full implementation of the scheme.