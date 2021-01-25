FCT: Gbagyi traditional title holder charges FCTA on fertilisers

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Madaki of Sabon Gari in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Mallam Abubakar Madaki, has tasked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to provide fertilizers and other farm inputs to the farmers in this year’s cropping season in time.

He said, if farm inputs were provided to the farmers in time by the FCT Administration, it would enable them to carry out their farm activities successfully.

Madaki, who gave the charge while speaking with Peoples Daily Correspondent in Gwagwalada, expressing worries that last year the farmers did not get any farm incentive from the FCT Administration.

He then appealed to the FCT Agricultural Secretariat to deem it necessary to checkmate the activities of the fraudsters who used to print forms every year in the name of giving Agricultural Loans to the farmers in the territory.

“We have lost a lot of funds to the fraudsters in the name of getting Agricultural Loans. In fact, every year we used to fill forms but no financial assistance from the Government” he said.

He, therefore, called on the chairmen of the Area Councils to liaise with FCT Administration so as to make farm inputs available to the farmers this year.

Commenting on the farmers-herders clashes across the country, he charged the Federal Government to take a proactive measure to arrest the situation to boost food security in Nigeria.

On the security challenges facing the country as well as corona virus pandemic, Madaki advised Nigerians to pray to God to conquer the situation.

