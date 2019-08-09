FCT: Flood may destroy 30,000 houses, Lokogoma Estate residents alert

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

The spokesperson and chairman, 1-pent 3 Estate in the Lokogoma District of Abuja, Air Commodore Henry Ifezue (Rtd) has alerted that floods may affect over 30,000 houses in the area.

Air Commodore Henry Ifezue (Rtd), stated this yesterday when he lead the delegation of chairmen of estates in the area on Save of Soul visit to the Senator representing FCT, Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, yesterday in Abuja

He said over 30 thousand houses may be affected following incessant flood in the area.

Ifezue, linked the floods to lack of infrastructure and neglect by Government of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“The Lokogoma Esatate need proper draining system and channelization of flooded water when it rains. Infact there is no government present in the area, no central sewage , no central water system, no good roads linking to the estate, except the internal road done by the developer. We therefore urge you to intervene by talking to the relevant authorities, our houses should not be demolished instead government should invest in developing the estate,” Afezue said.

Responding, Senator Aduda said he will personally meet with Permanent Secretary of FCT to proffer a permanent solution to the flood problem and he will meet with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ecological Office to discuss ways of mitigating the floods.

“We cannot afford losing our people because of flood and we cannot accept a situation where estate lack central sewage and water,” Aduda said.