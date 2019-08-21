FCT: Flood destroys 75 houses in Gwagwalada

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Following the heavy downpour in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, 75 houses were destroyed while food items and some valuables were equally damaged by flood.

The affected communities are Abattoir, Angwan Bassa, Angwan Ajara, Angwan Tiv, Angwan Dodo, new Kutunku and Dagiri respectively.

It was observed that in some communities many houses were submerged up to roof level, majority of the places, hitherto dry lands were turned into waterloo area, with the people barely able to walk through.

It was also observed that commercial activities were brought to a halt, as the flood water submerged most shops in the area extensively, sweeping off goods and other valuables estimated to be worth millions.

Also, vehicular movement along the new kutunku and park roads axis recorded serious congestion, due to the road being over-flooded with water.

A victim, El-Usman Adamu who is a politican residing in the area, appealed to the government of the day to provide the affected victims with relief materials.

Adamu expressed with nostalgia that many of their properties were taken away by the water, and urged the government to do something about it.

Another victim, Mr Musa Ramat Idrisu, called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to provide them with the needed facilities to alleviate their sufferings.

He begged the authorities of water board to open their pipe during the dry season instead of raining season in the interest of the people who built houses along the waterways.

Reacting to the incident, a business tycoon in Gwagwalada, Alhaji Sule Haruna, warned the people against building houses close to the river banks.

He advised the entire residents of Gwagwalada to avoid dumping refuse into the sewage or waterways.

The businessman, however, appealed to the Government to heed to the plea of the victims, by giving the relief materials directly to them instead of going through the traditional rulers and politicians.