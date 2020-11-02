FCT: Ebira community elects new officials in Gwagwalada

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The leadership of Ebira Community Association in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday elected new executives to pilot the affairs of the association for three years.

The elected officials are: Shuaibu Isah Oyeba; President, Kabiru Sheidu; Vice President, Suleiman I. Mechero; Secretary, Dahiru O. Momoh; Assistant Secretary, Mohammed Jamiu Audu; Treasurer and the position of financial secretary went to Mohammed Jamiu A. U.

Other executives include: Abdulrahaman A. Abdulmalik; Provost, Abdulmumin Audu Muhammad; Public Relations Officer I, Haruna Isah; Public Relation Officer II, Abdullahi Yakubu; Social Secretary I and Patrick A. Enebe; Social Secretary II.

In an interview, the President of the association, Shuaibu Isah Oyeba, charged the executive members to maintain the unity that had already existed among them.

He added that the members of the association should be united as well as to maintain peace and harmony within the association.

His words: “The essence of this association is that we should promote unity among our members in Diaspora so that we can have the benefit of unity”

He said that his leadership would deem it necessary to partner with other units of Ebira community for the sake of unity and togetherness.

The President further pointed out that he would maintain cordial relationship with other tribes for the benefit of their cultural heritage.

Oyeba, however, said his administration would focus on the leadership training to pave way for the conflict resolution in Ebira community.

Also speaking, the chief of Ebria community in Gwagwalada, Alhaji (Dr.) Abdulkarim Ibrahim, said the election was a landmark achievement for Ebira community as a body.

He advised the elected officers to remain committed to the development and progress of Ebira Community, noting that the Ebira Community Association had been established in 1992.

The Ebira community Chief commended the electoral Empire for satisfying their desire, saying that the election was conducted in a transparent manner.

On their parts, the Air Commodore (Rtd) Yusuf Idrisu, the Adinoyi of Ebira in Gwagwalada, Alhaji (Engr) Umar S. and the former presidents of Ebira Community Association, Mallam M. S. Omeiza and Albdulrahaman Yakubu Ozigi, expressed joy over the conduct of the election.

Not left out, the electoral chairman, Ihieze Jamiu Aliyu announced the election result.

