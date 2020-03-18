FCT: Court rules on 2 years land dispute, evicts lawyer

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The protracted legal battle that lasted more than two years between Clerge Saoni Properties Limited and Barr Mohammed Tsav following the alleged failure of the latter to pay rent on a property located at A4 Lias Estate, Life Camp, Abuja has ended in favour of the plaintiff.

A Chief District Court 1 siting at Life Camp area of Abuja has finally ordered the son of Abubakar Tsav, a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Chieftain of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Barr. Mohammed Tsav to vacate a property located at A4 Lias Estate, Life Camp Abuja owned by Clerge Saoni Properties Limited forthwith following his alleged inability to pay rent of N3million per year on the property since April, 2017.

Delivering judgment on the matter in Abuja, the Court presided over by Hon. Celestine Odo entered judgment in favour of the plaintiff on the matter and ordered the defendant Barr. Mohammed Tsav to pay the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand naira (N250, 000) per month to the plaintiff Clerge Saoni Properties Limited from April 1st 2017 till the date he vacates the property.

The court also awarded N50, 000 costs in favour of the plaintiff against the defendant.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Barr Nanpon Wuyep disclosed that his client Clerge Saoni Properties Limited had on 27th November, 2018 filed a suit AB/CDC/CV/566/ 2018 at the Chief District Court 1, Holden at Life Camp following the constant failure of the defendant Barr. Mohammed Tsav to pay rent on the property since April, 2017.

“We are happy that justice has been finally served. My client’s faith in the Nigerian judiciary has finally paid off. This should serve as a deterrent to tenants. No matter how highly placed, nobody is against the law,” he said.