FCT College of Education graduates 12,969 students

By Usman Shuaibu

The management of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) College of Education Zuba in Gwagwalada Area Council has graduated a total number of Twelve Thousand Nine hundred and Sixty-Nine (12,969) students.

The Provost of the College, Dr Muhammad Gambo Hamza, disclosed this while presenting a 16-page address during the 2nd combined convocation ceremony at the permanent site of the institution on Saturday in Zuba.

Hamza advised the graduating students to be good diplomats of the college wherever they found themselves, urging them to shun corruption, bribery, internet fraud, nepotism and other social vices.

His words: “Your predecessors have made us proud from the constant heartwarming reports we receive about them either from employers or from reputable institutions abroad where they have excelled in their various programmes. By the grace of God, we will be receiving positive reports from you too after you have left us.”

Speaking on the major challenges / needs faced by the college, he urged the FCT Administration to deem it necessary to complete the abandoned projects at the permanent site such as School of Education as well as School of Sciences.

He called for budgetary provision as to enable “the College out-source security personnel to combat the prevalence security threats/ crime”, adding that there was urgent need for additional recruitment / replacement of staff to fill existing vacancies, in preparation for the fourth coming accreditation exercise.

He, therefore mentioned that some of the needs confronting the college include the need of composition of Governing Council for the college, the need of access road as well as perimeter fencing of the permanent site, expressing with dismay over the slow pace of development at the permanent site of the college.

He further added that the college was facing the problem of timely release of overhead for day-to-day running cost of the institution pointing out that the college was lacking adequate sports facilities.

The provost, however, appreciated the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello for his support accorded to the college, and thanked some government functionaries who graced the occasion.

An address at the graduation ceremony, the minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello who was represented by the minister of State for FCT, DrRamatuTijjani Aliyu, said the FCT Administration would continue to provide infrastructural facilities for the college to enhance learning.

He also said the FCT Administration would not hesitate to support the management of the college to carry out the accreditation exercise when the time comes in order to maintain standard of their courses.

He urged the authority of the college to continue to partner with relevant organisations and communities to move the institution to the next level.

Bello used the occasion to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the necessary attention to educational sectors in the country.

The convocation ceremony featured the goodwill messages from visiting heads of institutions of the higher learning as well as good friends of the college.