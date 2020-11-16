FCT: Civilian Joint Task Force pledges to combat crime

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The leadership of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) has pledged to work hand in hand with the National Civilian Joint Task Force (NCJTF) as well as the security agencies to wage war against criminals in Gwagwalada and the FCT at large.

The chief commander of CJTF in the FCT, Mr. Ahmadu Musa who made the promise on behalf of other executives in Gwagwalada, saying that the leadership of the volunteer organization would remain focused in the area of security.

Musa said, the authority of the volunteer organization would not hesitate to work with the existing rules and regulations guiding CJTF in Abuja.

He said: “CJTF and NCJTF are one organization said to work together for the sake of security in our country as a community policing”

He recalled that Gwagwalada youth Concern was recently changed to Civilian Joint Task Force as the volunteer organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...