FCT: Anagada livestock chairman tasks Hausa-Fulani on cooperation

By Usman Shuaibu

The chairman of Anagada Livestock international market in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Mr Abubakar Abdulkadir, has called on Hausa-Fulani to come together to move the market forward for the betterment of their future youths.

He charged the entire traders in the market to always gear towards the development of the market.

Abdulkadir, who made the call in an interview with Peoples Daily correspondent at the premises of the market on Monday in Anagada, further called on the cooperation of marketers in the market.

He said his door is open for useful advice that would bring overall development to the market as well as the marketers.

He then appealed to the administration of Gwagwalada Area Council to deem it necessary to fence the market so as to arrest the security problems faced by it.

He, however, solicited the assistance of the Council Chairman, Mr Adamu Mustapha Danze to construct a Police Outpost in the market, and commended the administration of the Area Council for providing boreholes for the use of the traders.

