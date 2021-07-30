FCT: AMAC Chairman flags-off distribution of fertilizers

By Usman Shuaibu

In order to encourage the farmers in this year’s cropping season, the Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido on Thursday flagged-off the 2021 fertilizers distribution at the Government Secondary School Idu-Koro in Abuja.

In his speech at the occasion, Candido said the distribution of fertilizers to the farmers was part of the Area Council commitment to boost food production in the Council.

He said: “This year’s farming season, we are providing five trucks of fertilizers with 600 bags each of four NPK trucks and one truck of Urea to be distributed free to farmers in the 12 wards of the Council, improve their crop yields, and increase their income potentially, the livelihood of thousands of people”.

According to him, “Agriculture is indeed a viable option which the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been pursuing vigorously through its several and commendable agricultural initiatives such as the Anchor Borrower Programme, Presidential Fertilizer Initiatives, Youth Farm Lab and the rest”.