FCT: Abaji LG chair pledges infrastructural devt.

By Usman Shuaibu

The Executive Chairman of Abaji Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Abdulrahman Ajiya, has promised to focus on infrastructural development in the area.

He also pledged to give priority attention to education, security, health, agriculture as well as employment/Youth Empowerment.

Ajiya, who made the pledge while presenting his speech during the inauguration of the twelve supervisory councilors/ senior special advisers across the ten political wards on Tuesday at the premises of the secretariat.

He charged the political appointees to work closely with him in order to achieve the desire results for the people of the area council.

He further urged the supervisors and advisers to cooperate with the Heads of Departments, Council Secretary and Chief of Staff for the sake of moving the Area Council to the next level.

His words: “The manifestation of All Progressives Party (APC) shall be our watchword in discharging our duties and responsibilities”, Ajiya said.

He therefore, called on the entire resident of Abaji Area Council to be patient with his administration, saying that his leadership would remain committed to the progress of the area council.

The chairman recalled that his administration had recorded a lot of victories during the first tenure, and reiterated commitment to service delivery.