FCDO urges Jigawa peoples to learn how to lives with Covid – 19

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) through its programme lafiya programmes embarked on enlightenment campaign through use of media and CSOs on how people could continue ‎surviving with covid – 19 without being infected.

The state team leader lafiya programme Dr Abdullahi Maiwada announced the move while delivering his speeches at two day CSO/media workshop on fight against the spread of the virus.

He explained that, since we believe with presence of new virus in our communities, the best solution is to learn how to live with it in our daily activities and to avoid meltdown of our economy by enforcing lock down.

Dr Maiwada who described covid – 19 as infectious disease said, observing prevention measures are better solution to reduce the spread of corona in the state.

The state team leader maintained that, the workshop is aimed at training media practitioners and civil society organisations on how to convince the publics to develop the habits of observing preventive measures all their movements.

According to him, lafiya programme with support of Foreign Commonwealth Development will continue to partner with Jigawa state government and promote and improve health sector for the benefit of all citizens in Jigawa.

He then urged the participants to extend the skills acquired at workshop to the masses through awareness campaign in their various media houses.

