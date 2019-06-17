Father’s Day: Atiku pays tribute to Nigeria’s founding fathers, soldiers in frontline

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of PDP in 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar yesterday wished a happy Father’s Day to every father in Nigeria and beyond.

Atiku also wished a happy Father’s Day to Nigeria’s founding fathers like Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sir Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The former Vice President said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul I’ve in Abuja.

Atiku, in the statement issued on the occasion of the Father’s day celebration, said, “May the labours of these our heroes past remind us that this nation was built on a quartet of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress, founded on Justice”.

He prayed that their labour, and the labour of all fathers in Nigeria never be in vain, adding, “ and may God’s blessings be on the nation and the children they birthed. May extreme poverty depart our land and in the words of the late great Chief MKO Abiola, may we soon bid “farewell to poverty” as a nation”.

He enjoined Nigerians to take a minute to acknowledge those fathers who have left their wives, children and loved ones, to take up residency in bushes, highways and byways in order to fight terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other threats to our nation.

He similarly greeted “every father in our armed forces, police and paramilitary forces”.

The firmer Vice President as a father, admonished “us to remember that the greatest gift we can give our children is to believe in themselves.

“And so, today, he is asking you to believe in Nigeria, to believe in yourselves and to believe in your children.

“And finally, to believe that our Founding Father’s vision for Nigeria would come to pass by God’s grace, through our hard work”, he said.