Fashola reconstitutes ESVARBON Board

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, at the weekend reconstituted Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON).

Fashola while inaugurating the board in Abuja, urged them on integrity, honesty and Professionalism in all their endeavors.

He said, “As we reconstitute the new board and as we work together to rebuild our economy, I urge you to be as professional as you was trained to be.

“I charge you all therefore, that as you take up the mantle of leadership today after this inauguration, there are issues that I think you should put into the front burner agenda in terms of how you regulate the practice and also the quality of people that you admit to the practice”.

According to him, the professional mandate of an Estate Surveyors and Valuers is in the economic growth of the country is really to put value on land.

“The main business that they undertake is the business of how land is turned from a dormant asset really into a valuable asset.”

He further said that all of those who are involved in one form of enterprise or the other must first of all appreciate the value of land as a major capital formation asset; whether it is for small businesses, whether it is for large corporations.

In his responses, the board chairman ESVARBON ,Gersh Henshaw, said that

ESVARBON will maintain sound professional conduct by keeping vigilance to ensure that practitioners ply the trade of their practice according to the rule and regulations.

Henshaw disclosed that the board has revised the Valuation Reporting Temple produced by the board in 2015.

“The revision is not only to maintain a uniform and standard reporting format by valuers in the country but also keep pace with the dynamics of time and changes in the global market place.

“We have recently inducted over 200 (213 to be specific) fit and proper persons as registered Estate Surveyors and Valuers. Although this has increased the number of registered persons in the country,”he said.