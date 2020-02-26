Fashola charges staff on quality service delivery

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola,has charged staff of the ministry to ensure quality service delivery to Nigerians and members of the public.

Fashola gave the charge at the weekend in his keynote address at the opening of a retreat for the top management staff of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and its agencies at Gombe State

Speaking at the 7th retreat in the series held by the Ministry. The theme of the two- day Top Management Retreat is ‘”Service Delivery for National Prosperity”.

Fashola explained that the main objective of the retreat is focused on quality service delivery to Nigerians and members of the public by the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

“There is a way you deliver service and get commended and another you get scolded,”he said.

He therefore, urged staff on service delivery with compassion and care in order to create a better public perception of the Ministry.Fashola pointed out that the retreat is an opportunity for staff to reflect on previous performances with a view to fine tuning them for improvement.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mohammed Bukar stated that the ministry has been holding the retreat quarterly since the inception of the present administration under the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

He explained that the common thread that ran through the themes of all the previous retreats was the concept of “Team Work.”

Bukar further explained that it was a deliberate choice to underscore the need for inter and intra-departmental synergy and collaboration in pursuit of the implementation of the core mandates of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Speaking specifically on the theme of the 7th Top Management Retreat, the Permanent Secretary said, “The emphasis has now shifted to service delivery.

This is pursuant to the directive of the Honourable Minister that ‘service delivery’ shall be the focus of the second term of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Administration.”

“The relevance of this theme to the core mandate of the Ministry cannot, therefore, be over emphasized considering the new focus of the management on completion of projects,” he said.

A statement signed by Stephen Kilebi,Deputy Director (Press) Bukar , therefore, urged participants to use the two -day forum to engage in cross fertilisation of ideas that will guide the operations of the Ministry, stating that the fundamental objective of the Retreat is to review, fine tune and come out with new strategies for improved service delivery.