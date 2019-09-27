Falana asks court to jail DSS DG if Sowore is not released

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

Femi Falana, (SAN), yesterday, asked a Federal High Court Abuja, to jail Yusuf Bichi, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), if Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow, is not released.

The court had on Wednesday, ordered the prosecution agency to release Sowore, immediately to his lawyer.

Taiwo Taiwo, the judge, said there was no subsisting order keeping him in detention.

But the DSS is yet to comply with the order.

Consequent to the non-compliance of the order, counsel to the defendant, Femi Falana, went to court seeking the execution of the order.

In the notice, Falana informed the court that the failure of the DSS DG to release Sowore will amount to contempt of court.

A copy of the notice entitled ‘Notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court obtained by journalists read:

“Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice Abuja delivered on 24 September, 2019, which ordered you to release the applicant in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

“This court has been informed that even as at yesterday, Thursday the 26th of September, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely: Omoyele Sowore, in your custody.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

Sowore was arrested on August 2 ahead of a nationwide protest he was promoting.