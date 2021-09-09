Explore ways to regenerate environment- Delta Commissioner

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Christian Onogba, has called on industries, communities and individuals to explore ways to regenerate the environment for the livelihood of humanity.

Mr Onogba made the call during a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on preserving the environment, hosted in Asaba, the state capital on Wednesday.

According to Mr Onogba, “We must strategise on how to sensitise all Deltans, government and non-governmental organisations to carry out activities to preserve the environment which include planting of trees, greening cities, recycling unwanted materials and practising safe and proper waste disposal.”

He said that the meeting , with the theme, “Preserving Our Environment for Sustainable Development”, was to foster synergy of efforts in preserving the environment and to coordinate and synergise the efforts of stakeholders in proper disposal of waste in designated dump sites across the state.

The environment commissioner also stated that practical steps must be taken to preserve nature and beautify the environment, saying that everyone was a stakeholder when it came to issues affecting the environment.

Mr Onogba said, “Our environment is where we live, as such, there must be harmony between the environment and human beings who reside in it.”

“In the present scenario, due to overpopulation, our natural environment is under distress, over exploited to meet human need, thus we are not able to maintain a healthy balance with nature. That is the reason we must come together to save our environment.”

“Environmental pollution is one of the biggest issues that the world faces and it is imperative that we take concrete steps not only to stern the tide of pollution, but to reverse it,” he added.

He called on Deltans to plant at least five trees in their life time, saying that if everyone did that the environment would be rejuvenated.