Experts to appraise health reportage of COVID-19 Friday

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Veteran journalists and experts drawn from the Health sector and international organisations will converge on Friday and Saturday for a 2 day workshop to appraise efforts of the Nigerian media, especially health reporters, in reporting the COVID-19 pandemic objectively and accurately.

A statement issued yesterday by Joseph Kadiri, Chairman planning Committee and

Doosuur Iwambe, Secretary, planning committee, said the workshop is organised by the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists (ANHEJ).

The statement said the workshop tagged; “COVID-19 Reportage Assessment Meeting,” will take place at Goshen in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

ANHEJ said the workshop is apt, considering the sudden emergence of the virus and the efforts by media professionals to stay afloat the pandemic by providing relevant information to the masses, their stand as opinion leaders to shape behavioural change patterns, ensure safety from the virus, demand accountability from government, guarantee that Coronavirus does not over ride other life threatening health concerns, as well for citizens have access to healthcare services.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, is expected to deliver the key note address titled, ‘X-raying media activities during COVID-19 pandemic- FMOH’s perspective.

