Experts preach compliance as violation of COVID-19 protocols persists in FCT 

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

Despite the law regulating the public to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, mass violation of the COVID-19 protocol is still noticeable in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

Our reporter who went round the capital city on Wednesday observed that there was poor compliance of directives on physical distancing and the use of face masks to curb community spread of the disease.

Given that the public transport has been identified as a high-risk environment for transmission, it was of interest to ascertain user and operator compliance to guidelines for public transport operations during the period, as a measure of its risk level.

Some of the drivers even overloaded their vehicles, without complying with the regulation of face masks.

Meanwhile stakeholders, speaking in separate interviews with NAN, have called on Nigerians to obey the regulations so as to curb further spread.

A Public Health Expert, Dr Samuel Eleojo, warned that violations of the protocols could worsen the situation.

“Viruses in small, airborne particles called aerosols could infect people at both close and long range.

“I don’t know why Nigerians are refusing to adhere to this protocol. Aerosols are suspended the in air like cigarette smoke.

“They are most concentrated close to someone who has the infection and is discharging it in the air.

“They can travel farther than six feet, linger, build up in the air and remain infectious for hours. As a consequence, to lessen the chance of inhaling this virus, it is vital for Nigerians comply to the protocols in place to curb the virus.

“Practice physical distancing; the farther the better, wear a face mask when you are with others, even when you can maintain physical distancing.

” Face masks not only lessen the amount of virus coming from people who have the infection, but also lessen the chance of you inhaling the virus,” he advised.

Mrs Bunmi Oyedele an Epidemiologists emphasises6 that wearing a face mask would effectively interrupt airborne infections in the country.

“The government and the politicians have followed these recommendations and used them to both advise and, in some cases, mandate the general population to wear them in public locations.

“Overall, the results seem to be bad. Nigerians do not care, because they have refused to believe either the government or the virus,” she said.

Dr Habiba. Mohammed, a Public Health expert, said that universal mask wearing plays a vital role while Nigerians wait for vaccines to get into the country.

“It can slow transmission and may possibly reduce the severity of illness, easing the burden on Nigerians.Not only does mask wearing protect those around us, it may also protect us.

“A lower viral dose is known to be linked to less severe illness. Masks may reduce the dose, leading to milder, or no symptoms, if we do contract COVID-19.,” she explained.

Mohammed said that there were basic ways Nigerians should wear their masks.

“Anytime you touch your mask, you wash your hands. So either when you take it off, wash your hands, or sanitize if you have hand sanitizer. Wash your hands. And then when you put it back on, if it hasn’t been just washed, right, then again you would do the same hand hygiene, either washing and or hand sanitiser.

“As you are taking the mask on and off, take it as possibly contaminated on the outside. Do not touch the outside of your mask. When you take it on and off, grab it by whatever. If it’s tied, untie it.”

