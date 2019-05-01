Expert: How Nigerian farmers can compete globally

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

With adequate government support, agriculture in Nigeria will be at oar or even surpass that of Israel and farmers from the county will compete favourable with farmers around the world.

The Operation Production Manager of CEMS, Yekeen Kazeem Nigeria Limited made the assertion during a press conference held in Kaduna yesterday.

He added that with the available huge potentials in the agricultural sector, farmers in the country can ensure food security for the populace.

Yekeen Kazeem further said CEMS Nigeria, is the organisers of the second edition of Nigeria International Agro Expo Inputs and Equipment Exhibition (NIAA West Africa Expo 2019, scheduled to hold in kano.

According to him, the difference between Nigeria and Israel output in agriculture is government support.

“The potentials are the same but government support in Israel makes its output better,” he said.