Expert bemoans govt lukewarm attitude to tree planting

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Provost, Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna state, Dr. Usman Bello, has expressed dismay over leader’s lukewarm attitudes to tree planting in Nigeria

He stated this during the occasion to mark the World Forestry Day organized by Teku Farm Int’l and Agro Allied Services Ltd., in Kaduna.

Speaking through the Head of Department of Horticulture and Landscape Technology of the College, Dr. Akintunde Sodimu, he expressed fear on the dangers of environmental hazards which promote desert encroachment partaicularly in the northern part of the country.

He assured that the College will collaborate with Teku Farm Int’l and Agro Allied Services Ltd., towards forestry management activities, and also send it students to carry out their practical activities at the farm.

In his remarks, the Chief Forest Superintendent, (CFS), Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Kaduna State, Mr. Jonathan Yakubu, said the world is against illegal felling of trees.

He said that the State Government will continue to give priority attention to forestry management activities in the state, pointing out that the government is impressed with the performance of Teku Farm towards tree planting and forestry management.

Also, President of Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation, Pastor Yohanna Buru, stressed the importance of peace across the world, saying without peace humans, animals and even plants will not exist.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Teku Farm, Alhaji Ibrahim Salisu said the gathering was the second of its kind, And emphasized the importance of forestry management and environmental protection.

He noted that trees provide nutrients to the soil, and decried the problem of illegal felling of trees which he said, has adverse effects on the environment.