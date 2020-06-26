Expel ex NWC members threatening siut against NEC decision – DG PGF tells Buni

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Director General (DG) of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has suggested that the section of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) members who are threatening legal actions against the decisions reached by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC last Thursday, should be sanctioned in line with the provisions of Article 21 of the party’s Constitution.

According to Lukman, in a statement he issued in Abuja at the weekend, the threats of legal action against the NEC resolutions imply that those making such threats are working against the party, hence the convention working Committee should consider invoking the discipline of party members by taking advantage of micro powers of ward leaders.

According to him, “Given that a section of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) are threatening legal actions against the decision of the NEC, what does this mean?

“It simply means that a section of the dissolved NWC are working against the party. Perhaps the Convention Working Committee should consider invoking provisions of Article 21: Discipline of Party Members of the APC constitution by taking advantage of the now discovered micropowers of ward leaders.

“Based on that those members of the dissolved NWC who attempt to institute legal actions against the decisions of NEC should be appropriately sanctioned.

“It is the responsibility of the Convention Working Committee to ensure that all the rascally conducts of party leaders that characterised the APC leadership conflict are brought under control.

“We should on no account tolerate conduct of any leader of the party, which makes them more associated with activities of bandits who don’t respect any rule or any leader”, he said.

In addition, he said the recommendations proffered by President Muhammadu Buhari to address the leadership crisis in the party is a win win solution to all the factions in the leadership fight, saying that the President manifested his moral authority over the party by taking non partisan posture.

According to him, the suggestion made by the president indicated that he is not on any side, saying he was able to impress both sides in the conflict because is refused to be consumed by any interest in the conflict.

“The President was able to discharge his responsibility as the moral authority of the party because he freed himself from all the leaders who were the problem. It is only because of that he was able to see the true picture and accordingly make recommendations that can solve the problem.

“These were recommendations that didn’t defeat anyone but favour everyone, which confirms the President’s status as ‘belonging to everybody and belonging to no one’. This is one attribute that can be said to be unique to this President.

“Somehow, this is one attribute that all APC leaders must seek to imbibe especially those positioning themselves as potential 2023 successors. If the APC leadership crisis is anything to go by, it highlights the danger of the shortage of leaders with this unique attribute.

“Looking at the proposals the President presented to the emergency NEC, which eventually became the solution, it may provide a guide in terms of how they can develop these attributes. These proposals include discontinue pending litigation(s) involving the Party and its members, ratify Edo State primary election, dissolve National Working Committee, and appoint caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Working Committee.

“These are not proposals that support any of the party’s in the APC leadership crisis. But they are also proposals that accommodated everyone. By far, what may have settled the matter was the composition of the Convention Working Committee, which reflected all sections but more importantly party leaders that are not directly involved in the dispute.

“How was the President able to achieve this? This should be the question APC leaders should be asking if they are to succeed in developing the unique attributes of the President”, Lukman said in the statement.

