Exhibitions depicts our life, realities, vision -Minister

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said exhibitions are a mirror of the society that depicts our way of life, realities, dreams and vision for the future.

Mohammed made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of the historical exhibition of Nigeria at 60 independence anniversary celebration yesterday in Abuja.

The exhibition was slated as part of the anniversary programmes.

Declaring the exhibition opened, the Minister said “Our togetherness is inherited from the major cultural streams and is reflected in the diversity of styles.

“I am glad to noted that our artists are not mere imitators. Rather, they work from intimate understanding, knowledge and experience of local life, which they are part of”.

He said this shows how encapsulated our creative spirit and embody our innate abilities to re-invent ourselves, especially because of this pandemic.

Speaking more on the exhibition, he explained that the function of art is a medium of interpreting society.

“ What is going on around us, our characteristics,our way of life among others.

“For the Artist, the fad and the superficialities constitute a constant appeal”, he said.

He also maintained that, only in this way can Arts be meaningful and fulfill a need to identify and express “ourselves as Nigerians, by enhancing our attitudes which will help to strengthen our unity.”

The Minister also urged Nigerians to enjoy the exhibition and celebrate the 60th anniversary of our country’s independence;which reflects all the great attributes of our people, especially their diversity.

The historical exhibition highlights the anniversary’s them, ‘Together’.

