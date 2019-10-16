Execute few gigantic projects with $60m budget,Fashola advises UNIDO

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, has advised the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to consider limiting its 60 million dollars budget for Nigeria to one or two massive impressive projects that would stand out rather spreading it across wide spectrum.

Fashola, made the call when he received the delegation of UNIDO lead by the Representative to Ecowas and Regional Director, Nigeria Regional Hub,

Jean Bakole,on working visit yesterday in Abuja,saying that selection of few and specific projects would make more impact and achieve better results.

“But it is not always the size of money that matters. It is how it is actually used. My own thoughts if you permit me is that instead of spending this money over very wide and unimpactful areas, in you have that kind of money, why don’t you begin to think about using them to do one or two big things. For example, industrial complex” he said.

He said the 60 million dollars even though is big may not be enough for Nigeria considering its size.

“60 million dollars may be enough in some countries, with respect it not enough in Nigeria. What works in some parts of Africa, certainly, by our size, we need to do a lot more scaling, even in medicine, there are prescriptions for pediatrics, and prescriptions for adults. We need adult dose” he said.

The Minister pointed out that” it is clear that Nigeria has clearly embraced the partnerships that UN and its affiliate organizations offer for the improvement of the standard of living of member countries”.

Consequently,He reiterated that giving that UN has come a long way some its foundational rules and regulations are obsolete and therefore need to be upgraded.

“Some of its rules and regulations clearly need an upgrade without a doubt. The world is increasing faster and changing much more rapidly. The UN charter as provided about 75 years ago clearly are in need of urgent reform to bring them in conformity with today’s challenges” he added.

He noted that already the government has started work on improving the industrial growth, through infrastructure developments and other social investment programme and very soon Nigerians would begin to experience the results.

Earlier, Jean Bakole, the Organization’s Representative and Director Regional Office, Abuja, said the delegation was at the ministry to give the minister the report on the work of UNIDO.

He said the organisation was involved in a process of formulating a new policy programme for Nigeria.

“The organization has nine point component country programme, that cut across industrial development, housing,environment,metal and minerals development,Agro and Allied processing, infrastructure developments ,among others.

According to him,the agency expected the Nigerian Government to play its part of contributing 30million dollars inorder to facilitate the programmes.