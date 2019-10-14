Ex-VP Sambo not our shareholder, says Kaduna Electric

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has said the former Vice President, Mohammed Namadi Sambo is not a shareholder in the company neither is anyone holding shares for him by proxy.

Head, Corporate Communication Abdulazeez Abdullahi Stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday

The statement added that, the clarification has become necessary in the light of a recent report by an online news medium which made a baseless and unfounded allegation linking the former vice president to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.

“We wish to state that the bidding for Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company was won through an open, competitive process by North West Power which comprises reputable business entities whose ownership is public knowledge and can be verified from the Corporate Affairs Commission and other relevant government entities.

“We therefore appeal to media practitioners to be circumspect and always make the effort to verify information before going to press. The implications of not doing so has the potential to cause severe damage to not only people’s hard earned reputation but to businesses as well.” the statement said.