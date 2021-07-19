Ex-soldier urges northern governors to repair Kaduna textile industry

By Usman Shuaibu

A retired soldier based in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Ali Audu, has appealed to the nineteen northern governors to repair the Kaduna Textile industry for the sake of creating jobs for the graduates and the children of the poor roaming about in the streets.

Audu, who made the appeal in an interview with Peoples Daily in Gwagwalada on Sunday, also charged the governors to repair the private and public owned companies in Kano state to arrest the problems of unemployment facing the youths in the North.

He further pleaded with the governors to place top priority on the welfare of the less privilege ones in the society across the nineteen northern states in the country.

He said: “The nineteen northern governors should know that they were elected by their people. So they should consider the welfare of the electorates at all times”.

He explained that if the youths were provided with employment by the governors, the level of insecurity would be reduced drastically in the North and North-East.

The retired army officer, however, called on the highly placed individuals to partner with the political office holders to provide jobs for the Northern Youths.