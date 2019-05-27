Ex-Police Affairs Minister, Lame dies aged 66

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Lame, has died aged 66.

Lame, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and a two-time governorship aspirant, reportedly died in a private hospital in Abuja yesterday after a protracted illness.

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has condoled with the family of Dr Ibrahim Lame and the people of the state over the death of the former Minister of Police Affairs.

A statement by Abubakar Al-Sadique, Press Secretary to the governor on Sunday, prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

According to the statement, the governor said, “I was in Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, and had opportunity of working with him.

“We will miss Dr Lame and will remember him for expressing his views on matters of nation building. May Allah forgive his shortcomings.”

Lame was Minister of Police Affairs under the former President Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration.

Until his death, he was the Chairman, Board of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

An educationist and politician, he ventured into politics and was elected a senator at the age of 39 in 1992 during the aborted Third Republic.

Lame was appointed Senior Special Assistant in August 1999 by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Lame had also served as the Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, as well as Information.

A traditional title holder in Bauchi Emirate, Lame was also Secretary of the Northern Union, founded by the late Sen. Olusola Saraki, father of the current Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The late Lame contested for the primary ticket of the APC for the Governorship in 2015 and 2019 respectively, but lost to Mohammed Abubakar.