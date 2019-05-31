Ex-minister backs call for Oshiomhole’s resignation

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Immediate former Minister of Communication and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Adebayo Shittu has thrown his weight behind the call for the resignation of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Deputy National Chairman North, Senator Lawal Shuaibu had on Tuesday made public the personal letter he wrote the Oshiomhole to resign as National Chairman, citing incompetence and lack of composure to handle the office of the party.

Reacting to this the call for Oshiomhole to resign, Thursday in Abuja, Shittu said, “I endorse it.”

Speaking further, the former minister of communications, who was disqualified by Oshiomhole to contest the APC governorship ticket in Oyo State said, “The truth is with Oshiomhole this party would go down by the time President Muhammadu Buhari finishes his 2nd term.

“Oshiomhole is full of himself and he has an ego problem and wants to dominate every environment and democracy is not like that. I no that many of us who are conscionable members of the party who think of the future of this party and the fact that this party should continue to be relevant even after President Muhammad Buhari has left office would stand by this call. We are concerned and everything that we can do to force him out, we will do it.”

Also, some National Working Committee (NWC) members, who spoke in anonymity said the problem with national chairman was that he wants to do everything.

According to them, Oshiomhole was almost running every national office of the party.

It would be recalled that the APC National Legal Adviser, Mr. Babatunde Ogala had accused Oshiomhole of usurping his functions as the legal adviser of the party.