Ex-militants threaten to return to creeks over training, stipends

From RNosa Akenzua, Asaba

Ex militants under the umbrella of Niger Delta Defence Cops, ( NDDC) have alerted the leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme ( PAP) to without delay initiate their training or else they would return to the creeks.

In a statement signed by self-styled General Para Ekiye and a copy made available to journalists in Asaba, the group urged the Amnesty Office to attend to important issues of training beneficiaries, payment of house rents and monthly stipends, alleging that PAP has been unfair to them.

The group noted that all beneficiaries of the programme, captured under Phase 3, were denied of the UN Code which enables them train outside the country, adding that “we have just concluded a meeting attended by over three hundred ex militants under Phase 3 in an undisclosed location in the Niger Delta mangroves and have taken a position, We call on the Amnesty Office to attend to these Issues: there are so many un-captured ex militants leaders in the 3rd phase and the captured ones are also denied the UN Code to school abroad since after disarmament.

Part of the statement reads; “politicians easily procure this UN Code from the Amnesty Office and are sending their relations and friends to schools abroad under anmesty programme, enough of this politics , our house allowances are not paid and we are spending our monthly stipends to pay rents. We are tired and we give the Anmesty Office two weeks to correct these Irregularities or else we have no other option than to return to the creek.

Meanwhile, adequate training, entrepreneurship skills, a new thinking, supported with positive mind set are key to creating opportunities for Youths to secure a better future, the state Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga has said.

Egwunyenga who spoke to journalists in Asaba on Monday said that he has been mandated by the state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to educate the youths to have new mindsets by acquiring the requisite skills and imbibe the entrepreneurial spirit for self-reliance hence he upgraded the directorate into a ministry, so as to accommodate more programmes which will cater for all categories of youths.

The commissioner however, expressed appreciation to the local government area chairmen and the youths for warm reception accorded him during his visit to various local government areas and urged the youths to use same spirit to embrace and key into the Rural Youth Skills Acquisition Programme ( RYSA) meant only for illiterates and semi illiterates youths who are skilled but cannot be established.