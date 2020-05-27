Ex-Kano gov, Bello cautions senators against revoking power sector reforms

Share This





















By Bashir Bello , Kaduna

A former military Governor old Kano State from 1975-1978, ColonelSani Bello(Rtd) has urged senators to be mindful of the way they speak on certain national issues or risk painting the country in bad light.

Col Bello who was reacting to the calls by some senators that the current power sector reforms should be revoked by the government said, on Sunday that revoking the current power project and reverting back to the former regime would do the country more harm than good.

The former military governor called on the members of the Senate to be aware that the international community takes seriously pronouncements by law makers in country, adding that the call by these law makers for the revocation of power sector reforms are viewed as “potential policy summersault”, by foreign investors.

According to him, ” The senator is not a small person. When a senator makes a pronouncement, to the international community such pronouncement is seen as a potential government policy.

“Therefore, when a senator makes a statement, the international investors around the world began to assess and evaluate the statement to them, them such statements as seen as very close to the truth and a potential government statement.”

He further begged the law makers to dispense with making statements that are capable of shooting Nigeria on the foot and causing investors to run away from the country .

Speaking further on the power project, he added that the former administration of Goodluck Jonathan went to a great length to attract foreign investors to the power sector.

” In order to get foreign investors to participate in the power sector, the previous administration went to London, Dubai and Germany to attract foreign investors.

“Did the investors come?

“No, they did not come and why should they come now with the call for revocation of the power sector projects?”

“I think we should avoid shooting ourselves on the foot and stop making allegations or statements that could drive way foreign investors”, he added

