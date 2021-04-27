Ex-Gwagwalada Chairman wins APC chairmanship primaries election

By Usman Shuaibu

The former chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Abubakar Jibrin Giri, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship primaries election in the area.

The delegates turned out in mass during the election to vote for the Honorable Abubakar Jibrin Giri.

The APC supporters as well as the residents of Giri Community were excited as Jibrin Giri was declared the winner of the primaries election.

It was observed that some residents/APC members across the ten political wards congratulated the Gwagwalada APC Chairmanship candidate for his victory.

In an interview, Giri called on his supporters to join hands with him to work for the victory of the party in 2022 election.

He pleaded with those who lost the election to accept the defeat in good faith, saying that politics is not a do-or-die affair.

This, according to him, in any contest there must be a winner and a loser.

The Gwagwalada APC Chairmanship candidate, however, appealed to the entire members of APC to remain committed to the progress of the party in all ramifications.