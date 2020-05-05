Ex-Guber aspirant, Jaji mourns Emir of Kaura-Namoda

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

A former All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship aspirant in Zamfara state, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has mourned the death of the Emir Kaura-Namoda, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Asha, who died at the age of 71.

In a condolence massage personally signed by Hon Jaji and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, described the demise of the Emir as a painful loss not only to the people of Zamfara state but the entire country.

Hon. Jaji, a former member of the House of Representatives and chairman House Committee on security and intelligence said the late monarch ruled with the fear of God and has been a good leader and father to all.

“I wish to condole with the good people of Zamfara state over this sad news. My condolences also go to his immediate family, and indeed the government of the state.”

He said the deceased “died in active service working for his fatherland, which is a mark of his patriotism, integrity and undying zeal to ensure a better Nigeria.”

The former lawmaker added that “the late Emir’s contributions to humanity and Nigeria at large would remain indelible in the psyche of the people of Zamfara state and Nigeria in general.”

While praying to Almighty Allah to forgive his sins and grant him jannatal Firdaus, Jaji also prayed to Allah to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

